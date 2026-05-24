Indian Doctor In China's Wuhan Performs Robot-Assisted Surgery On Hyderabad Patient 3,000 km Away

In a major milestone for cross-border healthcare and telemedicine, Indian urologist Dr. Syed Mohammed Ghouse successfully performed a robot-assisted bladder reconnection surgery on a patient in Hyderabad while operating remotely from Wuhan, China, nearly 3,000 kilometres away. According to a report by China Daily, the surgery was carried out using robotic technology developed in China along with ultra-fast 5G internet connectivity. The procedure lasted around 90 minutes and was coordinated between doctors at Tongji Hospital and a medical team in Hyderabad.

The achievement was also highlighted on X by Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India.

"Indian urologist Dr. Syed Mohammed Ghouse, stationed in #Wuhan, successfully performed a robot-assisted ureteral reimplantation in just 90 minutes on a patient 3,000 km away in Hyderabad, India—thanks to China-developed robotics and 5G technology. Life-saving care, transcending borders," she wrote on X.

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Before the operation began, doctors in Wuhan and Hyderabad jointly reviewed the patient's medical records online and carefully mapped the movement path for the robotic arms. Medical staff in Hyderabad then prepared the patient by administering anaesthesia and positioning the robotic equipment inside the operating theatre.

The robotic system included delicate surgical instruments and high-definition 3D cameras that transmitted live visuals to Dr Ghouse in Wuhan. Operating from a console at Tongji Hospital, the surgeon remotely controlled the robotic arms throughout the procedure while monitoring real-time 3D images from Hyderabad.

According to the report, the robotic arms mirrored the surgeon's hand movements almost instantly, while the 5G network transmitted instructions within 200 milliseconds, ensuring smooth and precise operation during the surgery. Doctors in Hyderabad remained present throughout the procedure and were prepared to intervene immediately if emergency assistance became necessary.

The surgery was one of 26 procedures demonstrated during the 10th Congress of the Chinese Chapter of the International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association. Five of the showcased operations involved live international remote surgical collaborations with specialists from countries including India, Brazil, Georgia, Greece and Uzbekistan.

Chen Xiaoping, director of surgery at Tongji Hospital and one of the initiators of the programme, said that advances in AI, robotics, and next-generation communication technologies are rapidly transforming healthcare systems globally.