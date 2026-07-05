She Quit Her Engineering Career At 40 To Study MBBS, Now She's A Doctor In The US

Many people dream of changing careers but hesitate because of age, financial commitments or the fear of starting over. One woman, however, proved that it is never too late to do that. After spending years building a successful career as an engineer, Janhavi Ajit Rao made the life-changing decision to quit her job at the age of 40 and pursue medicine. Her remarkable journey has gone viral after an X user, Vikas Alwys, shared her story, calling it an example of courage and determination.

"Meet Janhavi Ajit Rao.After spending 18 years as a software engineer, she made a decision that very few people would dare to make. At the age of 40, she quit her successful engineering career and joined MBBS to become a doctor " he wrote on X.

Born and raised in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Rao pursued engineering in the United States. She completed her bachelor's degree in Electronics from the University of California, San Diego, followed by a master's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She went on to work with leading technology companies in the US before returning to India in 2002 with her husband, who is also an engineer.

After relocating to Bengaluru, Rao continued her successful career in the technology sector for several years before launching her own company in the defence electronics industry. By then, she had built an impressive professional life, but an unexpected health challenge changed her perspective.

According to the viral post, Rao was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease, in 2003. During her treatment, she witnessed firsthand the impact doctors had on patients' lives. The experience inspired her to pursue medicine, even though it meant leaving behind a thriving engineering career.

Determined to follow her new calling, Rao enrolled at MS. Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru in 2013 at the age of 40. Returning to student life after nearly two decades in the corporate world was far from easy. She had to spend years studying, training in hospitals and keeping pace with classmates who were much younger than her. Yet she remained committed to her goal.

After years of perseverance, Rao completed her MBBS degree and eventually moved back to the United States. According to the post, she is now pursuing her MD while working as a primary care physician, proving that it is never too late to reinvent oneself and pursue a lifelong dream.