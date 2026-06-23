How Much Does MBBS Abroad Cost? Fees In Russia, Philippines, Kazakhstan Explained

With the rising cost of private medical education in India and limited seats in government medical colleges, many Indian students are now exploring MBBS options abroad. Countries like Russia, Kazakhstan and the Philippines have become popular choices due to lower tuition fees and availability of medical seats.

According to information shared by the Global Medical Foundation, the annual MBBS fees in these countries generally range between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, depending on the university and course structure.

Why Are Indian Students Choosing MBBS Abroad?

Government medical colleges in India offer affordable education but have limited seats due to high competition. On the other hand, private medical colleges often charge much higher fees, making medical education expensive for many families.

Studying MBBS abroad provides students with more options, comparatively lower fees and courses taught in English in several countries.

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MBBS Fees in Russia

Russia is one of the most preferred destinations for Indian medical aspirants. Most MBBS programmes in Russia are of six years, with many universities offering courses in English.

The annual tuition fees in Russia are around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Students can also benefit from relatively affordable hostel facilities and government-supported universities.

However, students should check whether the university and course meet the requirements of the National Medical Commission (NMC). In some cases, differences in clinical training requirements may affect the duration of the programme.

MBBS Cost in Kazakhstan

Medical universities in Kazakhstan offer MBBS programmes with annual fees ranging from around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

For a six-year course, the total tuition cost can come to approximately Rs 18 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Apart from tuition fees, students also need to consider expenses such as accommodation, food, medical insurance, visa charges, admission fees and travel costs.

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MBBS Fees in the Philippines

The Philippines is also gaining popularity among Indian students due to affordable medical education and English-based teaching.

MBBS tuition fees in the Philippines can start from around Rs 2.10 lakh per year, depending on the institution. Both government and private medical colleges offer medical programmes for international students.

Things Students Should Check Before Applying

Before choosing an overseas medical college, students should verify whether the university is recognised by the National Medical Commission and meets the required guidelines for practising medicine in India.

Students and parents should also calculate the complete cost, including tuition fees, living expenses and other charges. Exploring scholarships, education loans and financial support options can also help manage the overall expenses.

With increasing competition for medical seats in India, MBBS abroad continues to remain an option for students looking for affordable medical education opportunities.