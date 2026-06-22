Low NEET Score? List Of Government Medical Colleges And Cutoff Ranks To Target

The NEET UG exam is the primary gateway for admission to MBBS and other medical courses in India. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was conducted on June 21. Candidates are now focusing on counselling and admission opportunities. It can be challenging to secure admission to top medical colleges with a lower score. Several government medical colleges continue to offer seats at comparatively higher cutoff ranks. Reviewing previous years' cutoff trends can help students make informed choices during the counselling process.

What is Considered a Low NEET Score?

A low NEET score generally refers to marks that are insufficient for admission to highly competitive institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, or King George's Medical University. However, candidates who meet the qualifying cutoff remain eligible to participate in counselling and compete for available seats.

The NEET qualifying cutoff is determined based on factors such as the number of candidates appearing for the examination, the difficulty level of the paper, and the total number of seats available.

Previous Year's NEET Qualifying Cutoff

Category Percentile Qualifying Score General/EWS 50th Percentile 144 OBC/SC/ST 40th Percentile 113 PwBD 45th-<50th Percentile 127 OBC/SC/ST-PwBD 40th-<45th Percentile 113

Government Medical Colleges Accepting Lower NEET Ranks

Candidates with comparatively lower NEET ranks can consider the following government medical colleges based on previous admission trends:

College Previous General Category Closing Rank AIIMS Madurai 16,728 Government Medical College, Amritsar 19,964 Government Medical College, Latur 20,588 Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College 21,408 Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, Jagdalpur 22,574 Government Medical College, Pali 23,302 Government Medical College, Firozabad 26,148 Agartala Government Medical College 27,001

Alternative Medical Courses for Candidates with Low NEET Scores

The following are some of the popular options:

BSc Nursing

BSc Physiotherapy (BPT)

BSc Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT)

BSc Radiology and Imaging Technology

BSc Optometry

BSc Operation Theatre Technology

BAMS

BHMS

BUMS

BSMS

BPharma

DPharma

BSc Nutrition and Dietetics

Candidates should carefully analyse previous years' cutoff data and participate in all counselling rounds, including state and All India Quota counselling. Admission cutoffs can fluctuate each year, and opportunities may arise in subsequent rounds.