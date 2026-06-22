China Cab Driver Jumps Red Lights To Save Unconscious 3-Year-Old Girl

A taxi driver in central China has received widespread praise online after making a desperate rush to help save the life of a three-year-old girl who suddenly lost consciousness, reported the South China Morning Post.

The incident happened in Wuhan, Hubei province, on June 5, according to mainland media outlet Ping An Hubei. The girl, identified by the pseudonym Yanyan, developed a fever at home before suddenly becoming unconscious.

Her family called emergency services but were told that an ambulance would take at least 20 minutes to arrive because of the evening rush hour.

With no time to lose, the family carried the child out of their residential compound and stopped a taxi that had just picked up two passengers. After seeing the girl's critical condition, the passengers immediately got out and gave up the vehicle.

The driver, Wang Tao, quickly headed towards the nearby Tongji Hospital while trying to understand what had happened. Yanyan's mother sat in the front passenger seat, while her grandmother held the unconscious child in the back.

As he drove through traffic, Wang reassured the family and contacted traffic police, informing them that he had a critically ill child in the taxi and needed help clearing the way.

To save time, he drove through several red lights and briefly entered the oncoming lane. However, heavy traffic caused the taxi to come to a complete stop near the hospital.

Wang then pulled over and told the family to give him the child because they could not run as fast as he could.

He carried Yanyan and ran towards the hospital. A passing resident on an electric bicycle later helped him get the child to emergency care.

Reports said that less than 30 minutes passed between the onset of Yanyan's symptoms and her arrival at the Accident and Emergency department.

After receiving treatment, Yanyan was declared out of danger, although the cause of her condition has not been disclosed.

The family later contacted Wang several times to offer him a reward, but he refused.

Wang said that helping someone in a crisis is instinctive. He added that he would continue to stay true to his values, bring warmth to an ordinary job and do his best to help those in need.

Originally from Liaoning province in northeastern China, Wang said that his 12 years living in Wuhan had given him a strong understanding of the city's roads and traffic patterns, which proved crucial during the rescue.