Indian Billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani Hosts British Royal Family In Mumbai, Shares Pics

Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani hosted a dinner for the UK's Prince Edward during his visit to India. Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles III, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday as part of his visit to celebrate the strong ties between India and the UK, Buckingham Palace announced. This marks the first visit to India by a UK royal since King Charles, who last travelled to the country in 2019, before his coronation.

The Managing Director of Hiranandani Group shared glimpses of a special dinner held in Prince Edward's honour, writing on Instagram, "Honoured to attend a distinguished dinner hosted by Mr Harish Salve in honour of The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. An evening of insightful conversations with esteemed leaders."

Check out the post here:

The Duke of Edinburgh also paid a visit to the Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

During his trip, Prince Edward will advocate for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, a youth development program founded in 1956 by his late father, Prince Philip, the previous holder of the title.

"His Royal Highness will travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India: a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world. Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country, " The British High Commission in India said in a statement.



