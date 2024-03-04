Billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani Questioned By Probe Agency In Forex Case

Niranjan Hiranandani was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate

Billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in a foreign exchange violation case, sources said.

Niranjan Hiranandani, 73, the promoter of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group, recorded his statement and also submitted some documents, news agency PTI reported.

His son Darshan Hiranandani was also asked to join the investigation by the ED in Mumbai as part of the probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A Hiranandani Group spokesperson said the company's representative will remain fully cooperative in submitting required documents as was done previously multiple times and will appear when needed.

Darshan Hiranandani has been living in Dubai for the past several years.

The ED had searched premises of the Hiranandani Group in and around Mumbai last month. The realty group, established in 1978, has developed office and residential projects in Powai in central Mumbai and neighbouring Thane.

This ED probe is not linked to another FEMA investigation being conducted against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled as a Lok Sabha MP.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Ms Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Ms Moitra has denied wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)