India Vs Australia: Google Celebrates World Cup 2023 Final With A Unique Doodle

Google on Sunday launched a new Doodle celebrating the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia. The animated Google Doodle features the World Cup trophy and a revolving bat. Notably, the Indian men's cricket team will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, November 19. Cricket fans from all over the country are eagerly awaiting the clash and the atmosphere is electric with excitement. While Australia will seek to claim a record sixth World Cup crown today, India will look for their third title.

Explaining its Doodle, Google said, ''Today's Doodle celebrates the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup between India and Australia! This year, India hosted ten national squads including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Now it all comes down to the final two. Good luck to the finalists!''

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in one of the most closely contested CWC matches while on Wednesday, hosts India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to advance to their fourth World Cup final.

The Indian side has remained unbeaten in the tournament, winning all 10 matches it has played so far. India breezed through the group stage, finishing first with a total of 18 points after winning all nine of their matches. India's net run rate of 2.570 was the best in group matches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will also watch the final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. The match kicks off at 2 pm IST, with the coin toss scheduled for 1:30 pm IST. More than 6,000 security personnel will be deployed in Ahmedabad city and the Narendra Modi stadium.

The Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran aerobatics team is also scheduled to put up an air show ahead of the game on Sunday. Over 1 lakh spectators are expected to flock to the stadium to witness this historic event.

The World Cup takes place every four years and is one of the most anticipated tournaments among cricket fans. This is the 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup since it started in 1975.