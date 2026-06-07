IIT-JEE Rejection Once Crushed Him. At 26, He Gifted His Father A Rs 55 Lakh BMW: "Earns 7 Figures"

A story about resilience, reinvention, and long-term success has captured widespread attention online after entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo shared the journey of 26-year-old Shaurya Shikhar on social media. Five years ago, Shaurya was grappling with what felt like a major failure. He had not cleared the highly competitive IIT-JEE examination, a disappointment that weighed even heavier because his father was an IIT alumnus. Following the rejection, he faced immense self-doubt, hated his college life while pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree, and struggled with his health, weighing over 110 kg.

During this difficult phase, Shaurya joined Warikoo's team while still in college. According to Warikoo, he often found it hard to imagine a positive future for himself, caught between academic disappointment, career uncertainty, and personal struggles.

"He attempted the IIT-JEE and got rejected. This made him feel like an absolute failure, especially since his dad was from IIT! To top this, he doesn't redeem himself by doing engineering. Instead, he loses his mind and does a BBA degree. He weighed 110+ kg. Felt like he let down his parents. Hated his college. Was convinced his life won't work out," Warikoo wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Five years later, his life looks remarkably different. Now 26, Shaurya has built a successful career and earns a seven-figure monthly income. As a retirement gift, he recently purchased a BMW worth Rs 55 lakh for his father. Warikoo noted that the down payment for the luxury car amounted to less than 5% of Shaurya's net worth, while the EMI would account for less than 7% of his monthly earnings.

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His transformation has not been limited to money. Over the years, Shaurya also focused on improving his health and fitness, eventually reaching the fittest stage of his life.

Warikoo said the story is not really about wealth, luxury cars, or financial milestones. Instead, he presented it as a reminder that setbacks do not define a person's future. What feels like failure in one phase of life can often become the starting point of an entirely different journey.

"And that's the irony of life. Life eventually works out. But it doesn't help to know that when you have failed. Here is what helped me: KEEP MOVING! If we all believe that life will eventually work out, the only thing we can do is to keep moving. Shaurya moved. Life eventually worked out. And it will for you as well," Warikoo added.

The story resonated with thousands online, with many users relating to the uncertainty and self-doubt that often follow major disappointments. Others said it served as a reminder that success rarely follows a straight path and that meaningful change often becomes visible only years after the struggle begins.

One user wrote, "The line 'Knowing that life will eventually work out would NOT have helped on those dark days' hits hard. When you're at your lowest, optimism feels fake, but action feels real. Proud of Shaurya for choosing to keep moving. Truly inspiring." Another commented, "One of the biggest traps in life is believing today's circumstances are permanent. Most success stories look inevitable in hindsight but uncertain in real time. The people who win aren't those who never feel lost—they're the ones who keep moving despite it. Progress often arrives long after confidence disappears."

A third said, "Every successful person has a chapter where things looked uncertain. The difference is that they didn't mistake that chapter for the whole story," while a fourth added, "We often overestimate the importance of one exam, one rejection, or one bad phase. But life is usually shaped by what happens after that moment. Keep moving. That's where the real story begins."