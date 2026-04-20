"If She Says No": Disturbing TikTok Trend In Brazil Shows Men 'Training' To Attack Women

A disturbing trend has emerged on TikTok in Brazil, where men are posting videos of themselves 'training' in case she says no, simulating violent attacks in response to rejection. The clips show men practicing punches on bags and mannequins, mimicking stabbings, and in some cases brandishing knives or pointing weapons at the camera. The videos show violence and aggression as a reaction to a woman turning down advances, but they are presented as hypothetical situations.

Real-World Violence

According to AFP, a 20-year-old woman, Helena Anizio Rosak, was brutally attacked weeks after rejecting a man who had previously sent her gifts. The man sent flowers and chocolate to the woman for a month without her asking for them. When she didn't agree to his proposal, the accused allegedly broke into her home in Sao Goncalo, near Rio de Janeiro, and stabbed her nearly 50 times before being stopped by her mother. Rosak survived after being placed in a medically induced coma and undergoing multiple surgeries.

En Brasil, una joven recibió 40 puñaladas por negarse a salir con un hombre. Tras salir del coma, acaba de pasar por la primera audiencia frente a su agresor, y al salir de la misma, no puede hablar de lo que le sucedió con nadie, por mandato de ley.



Mientras tanto, en Tik Tok e… https://t.co/wTOTXfYf0B pic.twitter.com/ocf6y6Clq8 — Carla Erika Ureña∞︎︎ (@CarlaEUrenaA) April 17, 2026

Her family has claimed that the attacker may have been influenced by similar online content. On April 17, she attended the first hearing in a Brazilian trial.

Reports from other outlets point to a broader pattern across platforms, where creators act out violent scenarios tied to rejection -- punching, stabbing, or aiming weapons just out of frame, often captioned with phrases like "if she says no."

The trend gained traction around International Women's Day, amplifying concerns about misogynistic content reaching large audiences.

Official Response

Authorities in Brazil have since intervened. The Federal Police's cybercrime division has launched an investigation into the videos, citing concerns that they may incite violence against women. Officials have also asked TikTok to remove the content and preserve user data linked to the accounts, Straits Times reported.

Initial reports suggest the videos originated from a handful of profiles. While many clips have been taken down for violating community guidelines, authorities say similar content continues to circulate. Those responsible could face serious charges, including incitement to commit femicide, threats, and psychological violence.

In a statement to AFP, TikTok said that the questionable posts were removed from the platform, and the team is working to identify further infringements. The ministry stated that the platform's responsibilities go beyond just removing the content, citing a recent Brazilian Supreme Court ruling that holds social networks civilly liable for hosting content that constitutes crimes against women.

Brazil reports a high incidence of rape, with a woman being raped every 8 minutes. Notably, only 3% of cases lead to legal consequences.