"Money Isn't Everything": Techie Rejects Rs 72 Lakh Job Over Strict 5-Day Office, No Leave Policy

A viral post on X has sparked a lively debate over what today's professionals value most: a hefty paycheck or a healthier work-life balance. The discussion began after an X user revealed that a friend had declined an Rs 72 lakh per annum job offer and reportedly felt no regret about the decision. While such a package would be considered a dream opportunity for many, the candidate chose to walk away, arguing that money alone was not enough to justify the terms attached to the role.

According to the post, the offer required employees to work from the office five days a week, provided no formal leave policy, and included no relocation assistance.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp message shared alongside the post showed the candidate explaining his decision to the recruiter. He described the contract as heavily skewed in favour of the company and pointed to several concerns, including rising living costs, the absence of relocation support, a lack of leave provisions, and a salary increase that amounted to only around 25 percent over his current compensation.

"What shocked me the most? He had zero sense of loss. It's fascinating that people like these exist who are willing to let so much money go because of work life balance. Priorities have changed bhai. Money isn't everything anymore," the tweet was captioned.

See the post here:

The candidate also noted that such an offer may have seemed attractive earlier in their career. However, at this stage, he was looking for a more balanced arrangement that considered employee well-being alongside business interests.

The post quickly gained traction online, with many corporate professionals relating to the decision. For many, the story reflected growing frustration with demanding workplace cultures that often accompany high-paying jobs.

One user argued that large salary packages can sometimes come with unrealistic expectations, suggesting that employees are effectively compensated for workloads that would otherwise require multiple people. Others pointed out that financial rewards lose their appeal when they come at the expense of physical and mental health.

Another professional shared his own experience of earning more than Rs 1 crore annually but feeling constantly stressed due to the expectation of being available for work calls at all hours, highlighting the trade-offs that often accompany lucrative roles.

A third user wrote, "In 2015, i left a 25lpa job in favour of an 18lpa job coz the 25lpa one made me attend calls on some saturdays and all 5 days. Prioritising self is more important than money any day."

A fourth added, "Many such people exist. This is nothing. There are people leave their flourishing careers midway and retire early giving up entire future income at peak of their careers. Eventually we all will die, we must know much is enough and then enjoy the rest of life peacefull."