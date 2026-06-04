Employer Rejects Resignation Of Employee With Critically Ill Son, His Reply Goes Viral: "Don't Worry About Money"

A man who wanted to quit his job to care for his critically ill son received an unexpected response from his employer. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a user named Ankit Pandey alleged that his accountant reached out to him and requested to resign. "He had been working with us for 10 years, so I was surprised," the employer wrote, further adding that he asked him the reason for resigning. The accountant revealed that his son was unwell, and faced with the need to be by his son's side full-time, he submitted his resignation, assuming he would have to leave his role behind.

"With tears in his eyes, he replied, 'My son's condition is very serious. Doctors have given very little hope for his recovery. I want to spend all my time with him,'" Pandey wrote.

The employer also asked if he could work from home, to which the accountant refused, saying that his son "needs me more than anything else".

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Here's what the employer replied:

In response, which has surprised the internet, the employer offered continued support.

"I told him, 'Go be with your son. Your position here will remain vacant for you,'" the user wrote. "But after 10 years of loyalty, I couldn't let him face this battle alone."

"So I said, 'Don't worry about money. Your salary will continue to be credited to your account. Focus on your son and come back when he recovers."

See the post here:

The post further added that the employers returned a month later with a box of sweets, revealing that his son had recovered.

The accountant also requested that the employer deduct the paid salary when he didn't work.

The employer refused, saying, "That wasn't a salary. That was our small contribution toward your son's recovery. Sometimes, a company is not just a workplace. Sometimes, it's a family."

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Social media reaction

The gesture struck a chord with many, highlighting how workplace compassion can make a difficult situation more bearable. Social media users praised him for his response. Although he didn't mention the name of the company or the accountant's name, the claims were not verified by NDTV.

"Whoa... Salute to you, man. You have proved that if you do good, the good comes around. It was a selfless gesture from your end and it actually contributed in his son's recovery. He was able to spend time with his son without any worry. Your small gesture (actually the biggest) helped him a lot. God bless you, bro," one user wrote in the comment section.

"That's a humanely gesture on your part. A workplace should treat all its employees as family as they are also equally struggling for the benefit of the workplace," a third user noted.

"Kindness at work becomes strength in life," another user added.