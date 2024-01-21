'I Have Psoriasis And...': Kim Kardashian Defends Use Of Tanning Beds

Kim Kardashian has consistently been open about her challenges with psoriasis

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian defended the use of tanning beds after she came under fire for having one in her office. The 43-year-old said that it helps with her psoriasis condition.

Jumping in on the "of course" video trend, Ms Kardashian gave her followers on TikTok a tour of her Sknn by Kim offices. The Skims founder showed viewers a variety of items including a close-up of the rear of a custom mannequin made with her dimensions, a 3D model of her brain on her desk, and an in-office tanning bed, according to The Independent.

In one of the clips, she reclines in a tanning bed, saying, "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course ,I have a tanning bed, and a red light bed in my office."

"Please, Kim Kardashian, don't try to normalize tanning beds," Allure magazine pleaded with the reality star on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. "The stats about tanning and cancer are terrifying."

The reality TV star then replied to the magazine and defended her tanning bed use. "I have psoriasis and it really helps when it's bad. But I don't use it too often."

Tanning beds, as confirmed by the National Institute of Health, are widely embraced as treatments for psoriasis. This is because both light therapy, similar to the non-tanning-bed approach employed by Kardashian, and exposure to sunlight can be beneficial in addressing psoriasis.

"Just one visit to the tanning salon significantly increases your chances of a cancer that can kill you," the Skin Cancer Foundation warns.

Kardashian has consistently been open about her challenges with psoriasis, a condition that can manifest as noticeable red and scaly patches on the skin. She publicly disclosed her diagnosis in a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Throughout the years, she has shared insights into how she manages and copes with this condition.

"I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible," she once shared on her sister Kourtney's Poosh lifestyle blog. She added that if changes to her diet don't help, she turns to creams and ointments for relief. "I've found that putting ointment or cream on the bad areas and then wrapping them in Saran Wrap helps. But obviously, that can only be done in certain areas."



