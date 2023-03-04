'Huge Deal For Me': Singer Billie Eilish Says She Has Deleted All Social Media Apps

Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish.

American singer Billie Eilish said she uninstalled all her social media apps from her phone due to her difficult relationship with the internet. In an appearance with her brother Finneas on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, the Grammy Award-winning singer, who has been less active on social media in recent weeks, explained why she decided to cut ties with social media applications, as per a video released on YouTube by Conan O'Brien's Team Coco.

"I don't look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. Because dude, you didn't have the internet to grow up with," she said in a clip from the episode, which has not been aired yet.

She further explained, "For me, it was such a big part of - not my childhood, I wasn't an iPad baby, thank god, but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn't so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time. It was like computers and games on computers, but barely."

She said that she was a self-proclaimed "internet kid". Ms Eilish continued, "And then when I became a pre-teen, there were iPhones, and then I got a little older, there was all of what has become, but being a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people, I was one of them."

As she grew famous, Ms Eilish discovered that she was turned off every time she came across herself online. "I'm a person who goes on the internet... And slowly the videos that I'm watching and the things that I see on the internet are, like, about me. I'm, like, 'Eww, stinky.' I don't like that." she said.

"That's the other thing that freaks me out about the internet is how gullible it makes you. Anything I read on the internet, I believe. Me. I know for a fact that's stupid, and I shouldn't do that because I have proof it's not all true; almost none of it's true," she further commented.

It is to be noted that Ms Eilish has frequently spoken body positivity, the unfair expectations that society places on young women and her online media presence. She posted a strong video about fat shaming in 2020 in which she criticised how online haters scrutinised the clothes she wears.