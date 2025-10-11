Viral: Fan Violently Pulls Billie Eilish Into Crowd During Miami Concert. Watch

Billie Eilish was nearly pulled into the crowd after being violently grabbed by a fan during her concert at the Kaseya Centre in Miami on Thursday night (October 9).

What's Happening

A viral video from the event shows Billie Eilish stepping off the stage to greet fans and exchange high-fives when someone suddenly grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the audience.

The force caused Eilish to lose balance and fall back against the barricade before security personnel quickly intervened and helped her up.

She appeared uninjured but continued walking without further interaction with fans.

Another overhead video of the incident shows a fan being shoved and falling backwards through the crowd, followed by another individual who appears to be confronting them.

A Billie Eilish “fan” grabbed the singer at her latest concert. pic.twitter.com/QGC3ptFvTd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2025

Background

In a statement to NBC News, the Miami Police Department confirmed that the person responsible "was ejected from the Kaseya Centre" following the incident, adding that there are currently no criminal charges pending. Representatives for Billie Eilish have not yet commented on the matter.

Eilish has previously spoken about inappropriate fan behaviour at concerts. In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she discussed the growing trend of concertgoers throwing objects on stage, saying she had "been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years."

She added, "People just get excited, and it can be dangerous. I have mixed feelings about it, because when you're up there, it blows. But you know it's out of love, and they're just trying to give you something. You're in a vulnerable position, but I've been getting hit with stuff for like years."

During a December 2024 concert in Arizona, Eilish was struck by what appeared to be a blue bracelet while performing her hit What Was I Made For?

Thursday's Miami concert marked the opening night of the North American leg of Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

She is scheduled to perform two more shows at the Kaseya Centre on October 11 and 12, before continuing her tour across the continent through November.