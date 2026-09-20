How An Ordinary Day On A Bulldozer Uncovered Alaska's Largest Gold Nugget In 1998

In 1998, an ordinary day on a bulldozer duty turned into a historical discovery when Alaska miner Barry Clay uncovered what remains the largest gold nugget ever found in the state, as per Geology In. While clearing earth along Swift Creek near Ruby, Alaska, Clay noticed a heavy chunk of rock in his excavator pile. It was nothing like an ordinary rock, so he decided to look at it closely. After cleaning it, he found a massive natural gold-and-quartz specimen weighing 294.10 troy ounces, which was just over 20 pounds or roughly 9.14 kg.

It was about the size of a child's head, and back then, it was the second-largest nugget ever found in the Western Hemisphere, beaten only by the 24lb Boot of Cortez, found in Mexico in 1989.

The discovery was named the "Alaska Centennial Nugget" in the honour of the 100th anniversary of the historic Klondike Gold Rush, which took place in the late 1890s.

State officials later verified that the specimen was indeed the biggest intact gold nugget ever unearthed in Alaska.

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What happened to 'Alaska Centennial Nugget'?

Instead of putting it up for sale right away, Clay kept it in private hands for over two decades. In 2021, media reports confirmed that the vendor, who acquired the nugget from Clay, sold it through Heritage Auctions in Dallas, where an online collector bought it for $750,000.

Experts noted that while the gold content was worth a fortune, the nugget's real value came from its incredible rarity, which was its unusual size and preservation.

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"The Alaska Centennial Gold Nugget is the largest gold nugget ever found in the State of Alaska," a Heritage spokesperson said before the auction.

"It was discovered in 1998 along Swift Creek near the town of Ruby, Alaska by Barry Clay, who unearthed this seminal discovery and instantly made history."

"The Alaska Centennial Nugget was sold to a private collector, where it has remained in his collection until now. This offering represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Discoveries of this scale are extremely rare, making it one of the most famous treasure stories in modern mining history.