Henry Cavill In Race To Become Next James Bond After Superman Axe: Report

Henry Cavill became famous as Superman in 'Man of Steel'.

Henry Cavill shocked his fans as he announced he is not returning as Superman in the upcoming DC films. But it immediately triggered speculation that the actor could be cast as the next James Bond. According to Forbes, the speculation is based on Cavill's statement earlier this year that he auditioned for the role in 2005 and was runner-up to Daniel Craig, who went on to star in four installments of the franchise. Born on May 5, 1983, Cavill kicked off his big screen career with a role in 2002's 'The Count Of Monte Cristo'.

Henry Cavill's big break came in 2013, when he debuted as Superman in 'Man of Steel'. He reprised the caped superhero in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 2017's 'Justice League' and lately in Zack Synder's 2021 'Justice League'.

Metro said in a report that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the frontrunner for the role, is facing a tough competition now that Cavill has become available.

It quoted the world's biggest bookmaker William Hill to report that Aaron is still in the lead with odds of 6/4 but Henry is now the bookies' second-favourite with odds of 3/1.

"Another twist in the search for our next James Bond has seen Henry Cavill's odds slashed after the actor revealed he will not be reprising his Superman post in the early hours of Thursday morning. His price of 6/1 to land the role has been halved to 3/1 overnight, with punters clearly working out that he will now have some free time on his schedule," Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for the bookmakers, said.

Apart from his role as Superman, Henry Cavill also became fan favourite for his role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's 'The Witcher'. However, Cavill left the show after finishing the third season. He is also known for his performances in movies like 'Mission Impossible: Fallout', 'Stardust', 'Immortals' and 'The Cold Light of Day'.