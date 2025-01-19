<i>Man Of Steel</i> Actor Henry Cavill, Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Welcome First Child

Henry Cavill, best known for his role as Superman in Man Of Steel, and his longtime partner Natalie Viscuso welcomed their first child. The couple was recently spotted in Australia, pushing a baby stroller during a family outing, according to People.

Henry, who is currently filming the live-action Voltron movie in the country, appeared to be enjoying some quality time with his growing family.

Henry Cavill announced the news of Natalie's pregnancy during an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of his upcoming film, Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, last year.

"My parents inspired me to embrace fatherhood. I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both excited about it," he said.

In an earlier interview with Men's Health UK, Henry expressed a desire to be an active and energetic parent. "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them. And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling around like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.'"

ICYDK, the pregnancy announcement came three years after Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso went public with their relationship on Instagram. In 2021, Henry shared an adorable post and wrote, "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."