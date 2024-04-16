Man Of Steel Actor Henry Cavill, Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Expecting First Child: 'We're Excited'

Henry Cavill shared this image. (courtesy: henrycavill)

Henry Cavill, best known for his role as Superman in Man Of Steel, and his longtime partner Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child. Henry Cavill shared the joyful news during an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of his upcoming film, Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, held in New York City. "My parents inspired me to embrace fatherhood. I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both excited about it," Henrey Cavill expressed his excitement when asked about embracing fatherhood. Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso publicly announced their relationship on social media in April 2021. They made their relationship Instagram official by posting an adorable photo of themselves playing chess.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso made their red carpet debut in late 2022 during the premiere of Henry Cavill's Netflix movie, Enola Holmes 2, in New York City. Natalie, who works as a TV executive at Vertigo Entertainment, is also collaborating with Henry Cavill on adapting the miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000 for the screen.

Henry Cavill has previously shared his thoughts on fatherhood, expressing a desire to be an active and energetic parent. "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them," he mentioned in an interview with Men's Health UK in 2017. "And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling around like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.'"

For the unversed, the pregnancy announcement came three years after Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso went public with their relationship on Instagram. In 2021, Henry Cavill shared a heartfelt message with his fans, expressing his happiness and gratitude for love and life. "I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Most recently, the couple was spotted attending the world premiere of Argylle at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square, London, on January 24.