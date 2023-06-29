After New Superman Announcement, 'Bring Back Henry Cavill' Trends On Twitter

Henry Cavill shared this post last year. (courtesy: henrycavill)

ICYMI, James Gunn confirmed earlier this week that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will star in Superman: Legacy as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Reacting to a news report, DC Studios head James Gunn tweeted, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)." Soon after the announcement, upset Henry Cavill fans shared their thoughts. On Twitter #StillOurSuperman and #BringBackHenryCavill were trending incessantly. Before we move to the tweets, here's looking back as Henry Cavill's long association with Superman projects.

Henry Cavill made his debut as Superman in Zack Snyder's 2013 Man of Steel. He reprised the caped superhero in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017's Justice League and lately in Zack Synder's 2021 Justice League.

Some fans of the actor met him at The Witcher premiere and told him that he will always be their Superman. "Met the amazing Henry Cavill today at the Witcher premiere. We told him that he is still our Superman and thanked him for taking the time to take a picture and sign an autograph for every single fan #Superman #HenryCavill #TheWitcher #StillOurSuperman," wrote a fan.

Met the amazing Henry Cavill today at the Witcher premiere. We told him that he is still our Superman and thanked him for taking the time to take a picture and sign an autograph for every single fan #Superman#HenryCavill#TheWitcher#StillOurSupermanpic.twitter.com/8TBEW87Js6 — Mary Tiganas (@MaryTiganas) June 28, 2023

Another fan, who also attended the premiere of The Witcher, tweeted this, "Amazing meeting Henry Cavill today at the Witcher premiere. Just 1 day after the role was recast I got to tell him that he is still our Superman and he said aww thankyou. What a moment and he was super nice too! Thankyou sir #Superman #HenryCavill #TheWitcher #StillOurSuperman."

Amazing meeting Henry Cavill today at the Witcher premiere. Just 1 day after the role was recast I got to tell him that he is still our Superman & he said aww thankyou. What a moment & he was Super nice too! Thankyou sir #Superman#HenryCavill#TheWitcher#StillOurSupermanpic.twitter.com/wedY4f7M8G — TheViewFromNowhere (@MarkASedgwick) June 28, 2023

"#BringBackHenryCavill #BringBackZackSnyder The only Superman as far as I'm concerned," wrote a fan. A lot of (goat) GOAT emojis were used.

This Twitter user wished the new Superman luck but Henry Cavill is still a fan favourite. "I wish David Corenswet the best of luck, but for me Superman is and always will be Henry Cavill," read the tweet.

I wish David Corenswet the best of luck, but for me #Superman is and always will be #HenryCavillpic.twitter.com/1VEuUzYWx8 — GGutierrezGaute (@GGutierrezGaute) June 28, 2023

"Please anyone out there listening: #BringBackHenryCavill Bring back the real Superman," wrote another user.

Some fans resorted to memes as a means of reflecting their love for the star. Here are just some of the many tweets:

Henry Cavill is Superman

The real Man of Steel #Supermanpic.twitter.com/b953wVd5vs — Lord Eren (@caped_bruce) June 28, 2023

A fan page posted screenshots of the trend on Twitter.

In December last year, the actor announced in an Instagram post that he will not be returning as Superman. "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," read an excerpt from his statement. The actor's exit from the project came as a shock to fans because in October last year he had posted a video, where he had said "I am back as Superman."

See Henry Cavill's post here:

Henry Cavill's announcement had arrived right after James Gunn tweeted about their new "DC slate" with Superman being one of their "first projects" last year.