Henry Cavill Not To Play Superman: 5 Points On The Actor

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill was born on May 5, 1983, on the Bailiwick of Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, between England and France, according to IMDb. His father was a stockbroker and mother a homemaker. Cavill's interest in acting started at an early age, IMDb said.

He kicked off his big screen career with a role in 2002's The Count Of Monte Cristo and appeared in a number of television series. But Cavill's big break came in 2013, when he debuted as the next Superman in 'Man of Steel'.

Cavill was once called the "most unlucky man in Hollywood" after losing out on the role of Batman to Christian Bale, James Bond to Daniel Craig and Superman to Brandon Routh, reported HelloMagazine.

He reprised the caped superhero in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017's Justice League and lately in Zack Synder's 2021 Justice League.