Grain Silos As Airbnb? Couple In US Come Up With Unique Places To Stay

The unique idea was suggested by Carol to her husband Rick Pevey. (Representational Pic)

A couple in the United States has come up with a unique idea for travellers coming to their city. Rick and Carol Pevey in Texas' Lubbock have converted six grain silos into miniature homes, according to Fox34. The silos in Lubbock, also called the Hub City, will open for tourists on March 12. After the formal launch, they will have their own website and can be found on Airbnb, the outlet further reported. The couple plans to have games, animals, roping dummies and a firepit for entertainment.

Rick told Fox34 that he was hesitant when Carol first approached him with the idea of turning the silos into a boutique Airbnb. But she kept convincing him for a year and he decided to try it out.

"I just have always kind of loved grain silos. I'm quirky like that a little bit. So, I kind of like the not-so ordinary things," Carol told the outlet.

"We're just super excited. It's unique to Lubbock. We just really want a family-friendly place that people can come out and just kind of unwind, get away from the crazy world," she added.

The largest of the silos is named 'The Watson' and now has a large living room, dining area, microwave, mini-fridge, and large bathroom.

The couple has also added a covered balcony and space for a king-size bed.

"The sunsets out here are gorgeous...you just can't beat them," said Rick.

The other structures are meant for couples, and have all the modern amenities that are required to make the stay of tourists pleasant.

The Peveys now hope people will rent the whole place out for vacations, staycations, family reunions or bridal parties for a wedding.