Pet Dog Survives Miraculously As Owners Die In Tragic Plane Crash In US

An award-winning pilot and his wife tragically lost their lives in a plane crash on Wednesday (Feb 11), while their pet dog miraculously survived. Ron Timmermans, a highly decorated flight instructor, was piloting a single-engine Beechcraft A36 over East Texas with his wife, Barbara, when he radioed an emergency due to engine problems.

As the plane came in low, it struck a power line, according to a report in the New York Post. The aircraft then crashed into the ground near several homes in a quiet neighbourhood. Authorities said the plane crash was reported to have been caused by oil covering the windshield.

Shocking images of the incident showed the plane nestled into the ground with its tail pointing to the sky, highlighting the intensity of the crash. People living nearby heard a loud noise and ran outside to see what had happened. The couple's little pooch, miraculously made it out of the wreck unscathed and was rescued by the people.

"The dog was alive, and so one of the neighbours took the dog to take care of. It was just loud, just mangling," said neighbour Mary Ann Shoulders.

"You could hear the metal mangling and stuff. I saw the woman, and I didn't recognise her because I thought it might be one of our neighbours, but I didn't recognise her," she added.

As per the flight data, the plane took off from the couple's home city of Orlando before stopping 144 km away from the crash site for fuel.

Ron was an award-winning flight instructor in 1998 and the National Certified Flight Instructor of the Year in 2021. He was best known for his involvement in the Beechcraft Pilot Proficiency Program and the Bonanza Pilot Training program.

The couple's Florida church sent out a letter to the congregation sharing the sad news of their death. 'Ron and Barbara were a huge part of the life and ministry of Spirit of Joy,' a spokesperson wrote.

The surviving dog will be adopted by the Timmermans' surviving family, according to officials.