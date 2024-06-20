Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight Turns Around After Engine Catches Fire Mid-Air

Authorities are investigating the cause of the mid-air engine fire.

A Kuala Lumpur-bound flight originating from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Thursday morning was forced to return shortly after take-off due to a technical issue with its right engine.

The Malaysian Airlines flight MH 199, was carrying 130 passengers and crew. The plane's right engine caught fire approximately 15 minutes after departure. The pilot swiftly alerted passengers to remain calm and requested permission to initiate an emergency landing.

Realising the severity of the situation, air traffic control promptly cleared the aircraft for an emergency landing. However, due to safety protocols, the plane circled in the air for a brief period before safely touching down under the guidance of air traffic control officials.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the mid-air engine fire. The pilot's quick response in detecting the fire has been commended. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported as a result of the incident.