Google Doodle Celebrates Kamala Sohonie's 112th Birthday, A Pioneering Indian Biochemist

On Sunday, Google Doodle celebrated the 112th birth anniversary of visionary Indian biochemist, Kamala Sohonie. A doodle made by the internet giant features Dr Sohonie, showcasing her pioneering work on "Neera" - a palm nectar-derived drink known for its high Vitamin C content.

According to the Google Doodle page, she was the first Indian woman to achieve a PhD in a scientific field during a time when Indian women were conspicuously underrepresented in scientific disciplines. By breaking barriers and proving her doubters wrong, Dr Sohonie not only did pioneering work in her field of biochemistry but helped forge a path for future Indian women to overcome gender bias and pursue their dreams.

Dr Sohonie was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on this day in 1911 to parents who were respected chemists. Wanting to follow in her father's and uncle's footsteps, she studied chemistry and physics at Bombay University and graduated at the top of her class in 1933. She became the first woman to be inducted into the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) but was imposed with stringent conditions during her first year - all because its director doubted the capabilities of women in science, Google said.

Dr Sohonie also earned a research scholarship at Cambridge University. Dr Sohonie discovered Cytochrome C, an enzyme important to energy generation, and found that it was present in all plant cells. In just 14 months, she completed her thesis about this finding and acquired her PhD. When she returned to India, Dr. Sohonie continued studying the benefits of certain foods and helped develop an affordable dietary supplement made from palm nectar. This nutritious drink, called Neera, is a good source of Vitamin C and has been proven to improve the health of malnourished children and pregnant women.

Dr Sohonie was awarded the Rashtrapati Award for her work on Neera. She also became the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay, Google said.