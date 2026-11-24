Google has dismissed social media rumours of large-scale layoffs in its Cloud division in India, calling claims of widespread job cuts completely inaccurate. The company clarified that only around 30 positions were eliminated last week as part of a small organisational restructuring. The clarification came after reports of massive layoffs began circulating on social media over the past two days, triggering speculation and concern among employees and technology professionals. Some posts claimed that nearly half of Google's Cloud teams in India had been affected, with employees allegedly being given 24 hours to resign or face termination.

The rumours reportedly originated on the anonymous professional networking platform Blind, where a user claiming to be a Google employee based in Bengaluru shared claims about large-scale job cuts and alleged resignation ultimatums. The post soon gained traction on X, with several users discussing the possibility of significant layoffs at Google India.

An X user, Venkatesh Alla, also raised the issue in a post, asking what was happening at Google India amid reports of huge layoffs. Responding to the speculation, the official Google Cloud India account clarified that the claims were inaccurate.

"These rumors are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organizational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritization of work," Google Cloud India wrote.

The development comes amid ongoing workforce restructuring across the global technology sector, including in India. Last month, Microsoft reportedly offered voluntary exit packages to around 60,000 employees globally, including eligible staff in India, a figure representing nearly a quarter of its total workforce.