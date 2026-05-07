Glasgow Man Crashes Car Into Mural Resembling Tunnel Entrance

In a scene straight out of a Looney Tunes episode, a motorist in Glasgow, Scotland, slammed into a mural that closely resembled a tunnel entrance. The incident took place on Sunday (May 3) on a stretch of road that leads to the A739 Clyde Tunnel Southern Approach slip, as police and emergency services scrambled to the scene, while a man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The wall of the slip road where the driver slammed his car was smeared with spray paint to look like two large eyes, which the driver may have mistaken for an entrance to the tunnel, according to a report in news.com.au. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that they deployed two crews to the scene to assist police.

"We were alerted at 2.37 pm on Sunday, 3 May, to reports of a road traffic collision involving one car, which crashed into a wall on Shieldhall Road, Glasgow," a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, adding that the firefighters left around 3:12 am after making sure the area was safe.

"Around 2.30 pm on Sunday, 3 May 2026, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the Shieldhall Road area of Glasgow," a Police Scotland spokesperson stated.

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Social Media Reactions

As the news gained traction, a section of social media users had a laugh while others speculated that the driver may have been solely responsible for the incident.

"I hope he's okay...but that is f***ing funny and I refuse to feel bad for laughing," said one user while another added: "Dude. Isn't that Coyote vs. Acme movie I've seen promotions for out now? Just saying."

A third commented: "You have to be high or old to make that mistake. it's just black paint on an inaccessible section of overpass. They had to drive up onto that bricked area which is the first clue."

A fourth said: "Much as it's funny to think they mistook the mural for a tunnel, looking at the road in Google maps there's a raised curb and traffic lights between the road and the mural, so I think this is just a regular bad driver comes off the road accident."