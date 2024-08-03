'Get Your Finger Out Of My Face': Meghan Markle Once Snapped At Prince William, Reveals New Book

The claims came from Rob Jobson in his book, 'Catherine, the Princess of Wales'.

A royal insider has revealed in an explosive new biography that Meghan Markle once told Prince William to "get your finger out of my face" during an argument about her treatment of the Princess of Wales. These claims came from royal author Rob Jobson in his latest book, 'Catherine, the Princess of Wales'. According to The Independent, the row erupted after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned from their honeymoon when Kate Middleton confronted the new Duchess of Sussex for saying she had "baby brain".

In the book, Mr Jobson wrote, "Catherine, according to Harry's memoir Spare, confronted Meghan about the 'baby brain' comment and said, 'You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.' Meghan was surprised, according to Harry, and said it was the way she spoke to her girlfriends."

"William stepped in and apparently pointed at Meghan and called her 'rude'. Meghan stood up to him and said, 'Take your finger out of my face," the author wrote, per The Independent.

The "baby brain" comment was reportedly made by Meghan Markle after Kate Middleton forgot a detail about her wedding while pregnant with Prince Louis.

In his book, Mr Jobson also detailed how there were rifts in the Sussex and Wales' ties prior to Ms Markle formally joining the family in 2018. He also revealed that Prince William even banned the Duchess of Sussex from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery during her wedding. According to the report, he begged his 39-year-old younger brother to "cool the relationship" so the actress would have time to get used to life as a royal before committing entirely.

"William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother's bride-to-be would not wear any jewellery in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank," Mr Jobson wrote in the book.

Also Read | Singapore Tourist Shares Unpleasant Experience In Old Delhi: "Things Turned Ugly When..."

One of the book's other shocking revelations included that Ms Markle's relationship with Prince William and Princess of Wales didn't start out well because she "ignored the royal hierarchy." "She had not so much stepped on royal toes as stamped on them," Mr Jobson wrote.

"When Meghan, who had forgotten her lip gloss, asked to borrow Catherine's, the duchess was 'taken aback' but reluctantly handed it to her. According to Harry, she 'grimaced' after Meghan had squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips," he wrote.