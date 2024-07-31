Prince William Banned Meghan Markle From Wearing Princess Diana's Jewellery, Reveals New Book

The claims came from Rob Jobson in his upcoming book, "Catherine, the Princess of Wales".

A royal insider has revealed in an explosive new biography that Prince William banned Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellry during her wedding, as per a report in the Independent. The Prince of Wales, who proposed to Kate Middleton with his mother's engagement ring, is reported to have been anxious about Prince Harry's decision to marry Meghan Markle from the beginning of their relationship.

According to the report, he begged his 39-year-old younger brother to "cool the relationship" so the actress would have time to get used to life as a royal before committing entirely. These claims came from royal author Rob Jobson in his upcoming book, "Catherine, the Princess of Wales". He detailed how there were rifts in the Sussex and Wales' ties prior to Ms Markle formally joining the family in 2018.

"William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother's bride-to-be would not wear any jewellery in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank," he wrote in the book.

According to the book, the relationship between the brothers deteriorated even before Ms Markle became a member of the royal family. Mr Jobson said that William and Kate Middleton expressed concern about the speed at which Harry and Ms Markle were progressing, which only made their already tumultuous relationship worse when Harry brought the former actress to meet them.

The author wrote, "Harry claimed that the goodwill from William and Catherine disappeared long before the build-up to his wedding. William had confided to his brother that he believed it would be better to give Meghan more time to adjust to the royal way of life and suggested he cool the relationship."

"Harry felt affronted and judged it to be an insult. As a direct result, his relationship with his brother deteriorated fast. According to Harry's book 'Spare,' William physically attacked him," he added.

One of the book's other shocking revelations included that Ms Markle's relationship with Prince William and Princess of Wales didn't start out well because she "ignored the royal hierarchy." "She had not so much stepped on royal toes as stamped on them," Mr Jobson wrote.

"When Meghan, who had forgotten her lip gloss, asked to borrow Catherine's, the duchess was 'taken aback' but reluctantly handed it to her. According to Harry, she 'grimaced' after Meghan had squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips," he wrote.

Less than a year ago, when Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' was released, it shocked the world. The book talked about the extent of division between Harry and his brother Prince William. Some of the revelations included how Prince William, heir to the British royal throne, allegedly pushed Harry to the ground in 2019 and how the once-close brothers persuaded their father not to marry the Queen Consort, Camilla.