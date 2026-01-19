A Look At Prince Harry's Legal Battles With British Newspapers

Prince Harry is to return to London this week for the trial into his claims that a UK newspaper group unlawfully gathered information, in the royal's last case in his long-running crusade against the media. The trial, expected to last up to nine weeks, is scheduled to start at London's High Court on Monday.

Prince Harry has had a turbulent relationship with the media and blames the press for the death of his mother Princess Diana, killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 as her car was pursued by paparazzi.

He and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, in part blaming relentless media attention.

Here is a breakdown of his legal cases:

Associated Newspapers

Harry along with musician Elton John, actor Elizabeth Hurley and others are suing the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday newspapers alleging breaches of privacy.

They accuse the newspapers of hiring private investigators, tapping phone calls and impersonating individuals to get medical information.

Their lawyers said the events took place between 1993 and 2011, but some took place as late as 2018.

The firm denies the claims and the trial is set to last nine weeks.

Media law expert Mark Stephens told AFP the central question was whether the newspapers "truly stand apart from unlawful news gathering of that era or were they simply never dragged into the limelight" during earlier cases.

In a separate case, Harry sued Associated Newspapers for libel in 2022 over a story about a legal battle he was having with the British government over his security arrangements.

The Mail on Sunday published an article suggesting Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, had tried to keep the legal challenge secret.

The company argued the piece did not cause "serious" reputational harm and expressed an "honest opinion".

Harry lost the first part of the case and The Mail on Sunday later said he had withdrawn the claim before it went to trial.

News Group Newspapers

Harry settled his case against News Group Newspapers -- part of Rupert Murdoch's global media empire -- just before the trial was set to start in January last year.

The prince and co-claimant Labour lawmaker Tom Watson had claimed private investigators working for The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World repeatedly targeted him unlawfully more than a decade ago.

In a statement, News Group offered a "full and unequivocal apology" to the prince for The Sun's "serious intrusion" into the private lives of Harry and Diana.

The firm also apologised for "phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators" at the News of the World.

Harry's barrister David Sherborne said at the time the firm would pay "substantial damages".

Mirror Group Newspapers

The High Court ruled in December 2023 that Harry had been a victim of phone hacking by journalists at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which publishes The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

The judge agreed that 15 articles submitted by Harry were based on unlawfully gathered material and awarded him damages of £140,600 ($179,600 at the time).

Bosses "could and should have put a stop to it" but instead "turned a blind eye to what was going on", said the judge.

Harry called the verdict "vindicating and affirming" and a Mirror Group spokesperson apologised to the prince for "historical wrongdoings".

