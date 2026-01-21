Prince Harry Says Tabloids Made Wife Meghan Markle's Life "Absolute Misery"

A highly emotional Prince Harry told a UK court Wednesday that two British tabloids he is suing for unlawful information-gathering made his wife Meghan's life "an absolute misery".

"It's a horrible experience," he said, close to tears, of pursuing the years-long joint legal action against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday.

"And the worst of it is that by sitting up here and taking a stand against them, like they have done through this litigation, they continue to come after me. They've made my wife's life an absolute misery," he added.

