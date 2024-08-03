Singapore Tourist Shares Unpleasant Experience In Old Delhi: 'Things Turned Ugly When...'

The travel vlogger goes by the name Chan Sylvia on social media.

A Singapore woman recently took to social media to share her unpleasant experience in Old Delhi, where she was scammed by an e-rickshaw driver. The travel vlogger, who goes by the name Chan Sylvia on social media, shared a video on Instagram, detailing her experience with the rickshaw puller in Old Delhi. She said that the rickshaw driver first appeared friendly and kind, however, things turned ugly when he drove them about 5 kilometres away from their destination and demanded a payment of Rs 6,000.

In the clip, the vlogger said she and her friend met the e-rickshaw driver in Old Delhi's Jama Masjid area. He initially seemed kind and told them to pay only if they were happy with the ride. The driver drove the pair from Jama Masjid to Red Fort, where he declined the payment of Rs 100 they had agreed upon earlier. "He told us to pay him later when he picks up from Chandni Chowk," the woman said.

Take a look at the video below:

The driver and the vlogger exchanged numbers. She texted him when they were ready to be picked up. However, on the way to the spice market, the rickshaw puller kept stopping at places where the tourists did not want to stop. "At Khari Baoli, he actually got down and led us to a store by foot. We wanted to explore on our own but he kept asking us to follow him," she said.

The vlogger continued that things "turned ugly" when they informed the e-rickshaw driver that Krishna Market would be their last stop with him. He then drove them 5 km away from Chandni Chowk and rudely demanded a payment of Rs 6,000. The pair, stranded in an unknown place, gave the driver Rs 2,000, following which he drove off.

In the end, the vlogger said that she supports local drivers, but experiences like these make her think it's safer to hire an Uber.

The vlogger shared about the incident on Instagram a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 145,000 views.

Also Read | Singapore Man Fined ₹ 3 Lakh For Posing As Malaysian Royal Bodyguard To Attend K-Pop Concert

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "He was giving off bad vibes throughout the tour, taking you to crap places you never asked for and he only asked for money when he was somewhere relatively quiet so you couldnt make a fuss. Terrible behaviour."

"Damn.., that is really dangerous! It may also lead to something dangerous like cornering both of you with a group of men," said another.

"Honestly this is the same Modus Operandi for TukTuk in Thailand.. next time before you visit a country, please do a research of the do's and don'ts," commented a third user. "Omg are you ok? Are you safe now. Please be careful when youre travelling alone or with others (whether its girl or guy)," expressed a fourth.