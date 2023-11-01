'General Hospital' And 'Days Of Our Lives' Star Tyler Christopher Dies At 50

His former 'General Hospital' costar Maurice Benard confirmed the actor's death on Instagram.

Tyler Christopher, a Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera actor known for his roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died at the age of 50. Mr Christopher, who lived in San Diego, died Tuesday morning following a cardiac event. His former 'General Hospital' costar Maurice Benard confirmed the actor's death on Instagram.

''It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.

Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father,'' Mr Benard wrote in an Instagram post.

The official "General Hospital" Instagram account also uploaded a statement from producer Frank Valentini.

The post read, ''I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and a dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.''

Mr Christopher starred in 'General Hospital' on and off between 1996 and 2016 as Nikolas Cassadine, a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy award in 2016. He also portrayed Stefan DiMera in 'Days of Our Lives' from 2018 to 2019.

As per Fox News, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for his 'Days of Our Lives' role and was nominated five times throughout his career. He also made appearances in 'Thor: God of Thunder,','Shouting Secrets,' 'Out of the Black' and 'Pretty Broken.'

In 2008, he married former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo and divorced in 2021. The former couple share two children: Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher.

He was also previously married to 'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.