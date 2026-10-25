From Dishwasher At 13 To KFC US President: Inspiring Career Journey Of Catherine Tan-Gillespie

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC US, began her working life at the age of 13, washing dishes at a restaurant for just 1.20 pounds an hour. Today, the 52-year-old executive leads the fast-food chain's American business. She credits her career growth not to money or fancy job titles but to taking risks and embracing opportunities that pushed her out of her comfort zone. In an interview with Fortune, Tan-Gillespie said she focused on roles that helped her learn and grow rather than chasing higher salaries or designations. She believes professionals should seek challenges without allowing themselves to become overwhelmed.

"I wasn't chasing money; I wasn't chasing a title. I was chasing opportunities that put me in the learning zone as opposed to in the comfort zone—and tried to keep me out of the panic zone," she told Fortune.

From Dishwasher To Corporate Leader

Tan-Gillespie grew up in a middle-class family in the UK. Her mother was a nurse, while her father worked as a lighting director at the BBC. She began her career washing dishes at Beefeater, a British restaurant chain, and earned 1.20 pounds an hour, equivalent to approximately 3.62 pounds in today's money. She was eventually moved to the ice cream machine and developed a liking for the fast-paced nature of restaurant work. She continued working at the chain throughout secondary school and eventually became an assistant general manager.

"I can say from firsthand experience, restaurant jobs are incredible in terms of the pressure, the pace, the teamwork, the accountability, and the discipline of following standard operating procedures—but then having your own personality to delight customers. I think that was probably formative in my career, certainly in terms of interacting with the customer part of it and building strong teams," she said.

She later studied business at the University of Plymouth, becoming the first person in her family to attend college. After graduating in 1996, she moved into marketing, working with companies including HP, Frito-Lay and Sony Pictures.

Inspired by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson's innovative approach to business, Tan-Gillespie aspired to follow a similar path. She also left companies where she felt the workplace culture restricted her growth.

Her career eventually brought her to KFC South Pacific in 2015, where she oversaw marketing in Australia and New Zealand. In 2017, she became the company's global chief marketing officer.

She took charge of KFC Canada in 2024 before being appointed president of KFC US in April 2025.

Her Advice to Young Professionals

Tan-Gillespie now faces the challenge of reviving KFC's US business amid growing competition and changing consumer preferences. The company is attempting to attract younger customers through partnerships, menu innovations and changes to its branding and restaurants.

For young professionals, her message is to take chances rather than allow fear to limit their choices.

She recommends asking one question when facing a difficult decision: "What is the worst that can happen?" Tan-Gillespie also admires young people's willingness to speak up, express themselves and seek the opportunities they want. She encourages them to advocate for themselves and others, even when it feels uncomfortable.