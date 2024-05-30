Experts Share Best and Worst Foods for Long-Haul Flights

Steer clear of consuming beverages and foods known to promote dehydration

When traveling, the last thing one desires is to experience dehydration or an upset stomach. This is why a nutritionist has disclosed surprising suggestions regarding food and beverages to consume, as well as those to avoid.

Travelling, particularly by air, can lead to various discomforts like dry skin, ear pressure, and bloating. Among these, bloating is a common issue for many travelers, causing discomfort or even nausea and abdominal pain, Metro reported.

Fortunately, making a few adjustments before and during your journey can alleviate these issues, allowing you to concentrate on enjoying your city break or beach vacation rather than dealing with digestive discomfort. Ellie Birch, a senior nutritionist at Holland & Barrett, informed Conde Nast Traveller that there is "no evidence" suggesting that our eating habits should differ while flying.

Nevertheless, there are some minor modifications to our dietary habits that can support our digestive health, such as increasing water intake to combat the low humidity levels experienced during flights.

Steer clear of consuming beverages and foods known to promote dehydration, such as alcohol. However, there's one unconventional cocktail choice that passengers could consider to minimize dehydration compared to other alcoholic drinks.

Stephanie Smith, a women's health nutritionist for Agora Health, told the publication, "If you do choose to indulge in alcohol, consider something like a single Bloody Mary. Tomato juice not only provides electrolytes but is also rich in antioxidants."

If you are a nervous flyer, then avoid coffee and other caffeinated drinks. Caffeine is a stimulant that can ramp up your nervous system and increase stress hormones like adrenaline. This isn't ideal when you're already feeling anxious about flying.

Ditch the salty snacks. Salty foods can worsen dehydration, headaches, and fatigue. This includes processed snacks which are often high in sodium.

Opt for fruit, nuts, seeds, or dark chocolate instead. These snacks are not only delicious but also hydrating and packed with nutrients.

Instead of coffee, try a soothing hot cacao, herbal tea, or a matcha latte made with almond milk. You can even have a decaf version of your favorite drink.



