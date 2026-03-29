Expert Rejects Claims Of Second Sphinx Discovery Beneath Giza Pyramids

Italian researchers, led by Filippo Biondi and Corrado Malanga, claim to have found evidence of a second Sphinx buried beneath the Giza Plateau, potentially indicating a vast underground city.

Biondi, who is a radar engineer, spoke about the alleged findings during a recent episode of the Matt Beall Limitless podcast, according to multiple reports. He also said that beneath the Giza Plateau, "there is something very huge that we are measuring".

The researchers reportedly studied satellite images of the Giza Plateau, which features the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, the Pyramid of Menkaure and the Great Sphinx, and captured this dune. As per the claims, it measures approximately 108 feet tall.

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"The first Sphinx sits slightly below the surrounding surface, in a shallow depression, so it is possible the second Sphinx could be hidden beneath this higher mound," he said.

The team said they found a precise geometric correlation between the visible structures and the suspected second Sphinx, suggesting a deliberate design.

"We are finding precise geometrical correlation, 100 per cent of correlation, in this symmetry," he said. "We are very confident to announce this. We have confidence about 80 per cent."

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The claims have been widely shared on social media and were also carried by the Daily Mail. But Newsweek reported that archaeologists and experts say the evidence does not support those findings.

While the findings are intriguing, experts like Zahi Hawass, former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities, dismiss the claims as "baseless" and "fake news". Professor Lawrence Conyers, a radar specialist, considers the idea of an underground city an "exaggeration".

"The rumours suggesting the presence of columns beneath the Pyramid of Khafre are nothing but fabrications propagated by individuals with no expertise in ancient Egyptian civilisation or the history of the pyramids," Hawass said as quoted by Newsweek.