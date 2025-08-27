Ex-Microsoft Employee Quits "Chill" Job In 20 Days, Says He "Needs The Grind"

A software engineer sparked a heated debate about work culture and priorities when she shared a post about a new teammate who quit his job within 20 days. The reason? The job wasn't challenging enough. The ex-Microsoft employee from Singapore prioritised growth and hustle over a "chill" job, which he felt was more suitable for someone older. The post ignited a discussion about the importance of a stimulating work environment and the value of personal growth in one's career.

"A guy from Singapore joined my team. Ex-Microsoft. Resigned in 20 days. When I asked why, he said: ‘The work is too chill. If I stay, I'll stop growing. At 45, I'd enjoy this. But right now, I need the grind.' Me: sitting here, chilling for the last 2 years," the tweet by Manisha Goyal read.

The story resonated with thousands online, sparking a debate about the merits of a high-pressure work environment versus a stress-free job. While some praised the ex-Microsoft engineer's decision, warning that stagnant roles can harm careers, others countered that constant hustle can lead to burnout, health issues, and a shortened lifespan.

Some attributed his attitude to cultural differences, noting that in Singapore, there is a strong emphasis on hard work and dedication.

One user wrote, "He did it right. If you genuinely want to grow, you must be grinding. Sitting in a company without any real work or growth opportunities is enjoyable, but it's also ruining your career."

Another commented, "And bhai, you aren't chilling man. You're contributing for sure. It's just that the learning curve has come in and you know how to do it efficiently.Never undersell yourself."

A third user said, "Stay away from guys like him. They think working hard makes them irreplaceable, but they are just as replaceable as everyone else. Learn the art of balancing work and life. When your work is relaxing, take a chill pill. When it requires your 100%, give it 200."