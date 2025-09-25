"It Feels Weird": Bengaluru Techie Quits Startup Job In 9 Days, Reddit Post Goes Viral

In a surprising turn of events, a man quit his job just nine days after starting, citing a lack of stability as his primary reason, sparking widespread discussion online. The story, shared via a Reddit post, quickly went viral, resonating with thousands who related to the sentiment or were intrigued by the bold move.

In his post, the user shared that after enduring four months of unemployment and numerous rejections, he landed a DevOps role at a small startup with about 80 employees. Initially, he felt a sense of relief, believing he had secured some much-needed stability. However, an offer from a UK-based multinational bank soon arrived, presenting a compelling opportunity. The role, titled Software Engineer, offered a slightly higher salary of 15 LPA, a hybrid work model in Bengaluru, and, most crucially, a better work-life balance.

He didn't make the decision lightly. Friends and mentors from top firms like Nvidia, Amazon, Zeta, and Nutanix urged him to accept the MNC offer, emphasising its long-term advantages.

"Honestly, I'm kinda overwhelmed. It feels weird to put down papers after just 9 days of joining, but I know how much I struggled when I was jobless, and I don't want to miss this shot. Also, my HR here had lowballed me below my last CTC (took me to 8 LPA, which I negotiated to 14 LPA), so that always stayed in my head," he wrote.

"Let's see, bhai, hopefully this time it's long-term and I can settle without this constant job switch stress. I have stopped applying, honestly, I am tired of interviewing and studying after I have appeared for 30 interviews at least. So I needed peace, I feel this will be it, I wanna stay here for a minimum of 1.5 - 2 years," he added.

Here's the post:

His decision to walk away so soon has ignited conversations about workplace culture, work-life balance, and the pursuit of stability in today's fast-paced job market.

One user wrote, "An MNC is relatively the more stable job. And also the brand recognition helps, so don't worry too much, you did the right thing."

Another commented, "Don't think much. Just make the switch. My past 3 companies were mid to small startups, and all of them had terrible culture, weekend work,g and then finally I left one, and the next 2 closed down without even paying salaries. The thing is, MNCs bring stability, long-term career plan,and better opportunities in the next switch."

A third added, "Companies will throw you out after 1 day of hiring if all of a sudden you are not an asset to him. Don't think twice, just put down your paper again."