Ex-Meta Employee Claims She Received Rs 1.5 Crore To Do 'Nothing'

Recently, Meta announced a second round of mass layoffs.

In the wake of the company's recent layoffs, a former Meta employee has claimed that she earned $190,000 (Rs 1.5 crore) for a year to do "nothing" at work, as per a report in Independent.

Madelyn Machado, who worked as a recruiter, discussed her six-month stint in 2021 at the company in a TikTok video, as reported by the outlet. She explained how her employer was not hiring new employees while she was there in the clip titled "Getting paid $190k to do nothing at Meta".

"We weren't expected to hire anybody for the first six months, even the first year. That really blew my mind. Like perfect, I'm just going to ride this out for a year, obviously I didn't make that," she said in the video. Maddie described her day as being filled with "learning," adding that Meta has the "best onboarding and training" procedures that were "very thorough." Before criticising some of the meetings she had to attend, she made fun of the fact that her "expectations" at the start of her career were to be "taking it all in," as per the outlet.

Ms Machado further added, "But the most that we did, this is the crazy part, is we had so many team meetings. Why are we meeting? We're not hiring nobody. Just to hear how everyone else isn't hiring anybody. And also, I was on a team where everyone was new, so none of us were hiring anybody." She added, "I really miss it. I wasn't doing s*** pretty much. Um, that's nice."

However, the user faced severe backlash for her comments about not working. A few days ago, she took to LinkedIn to clear the air on the same. "I posted a video that has gone viral on the wrong side of TikTok. Where I stated in my six months at Meta, I wasn't expected to hire anyone and I didn't do anything other than learn for the first six months," Ms Machado said.

Recently, Meta announced a second round of mass layoffs and said that it would cut 10,000 jobs, as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn. The widely anticipated job cuts are part of a wider restructuring that will also see the company scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, cancel lower-priority projects and flatten layers of middle management.