Meta To Lay Off 10,000 Employees In Second Round Of Job Cuts

Just four months ago, Meta let go 11,000 employees (Representational)

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would cut 10,000 jobs, just four months after it let go 11,000 employees, the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

"We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired," Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to staff.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)