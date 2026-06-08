"Don't Take Out Huge Loans": NRI's Warning To Indians Planning To Study In 'Scammy' German Universities

An Indian-origin entrepreneur has issued a stark warning to students planning to move to Germany for higher education, urging them not to take on massive loans or make major financial sacrifices to attend low-ranking private universities. Mayukh Panja, founder of AI firm Populations, shared his concerns in a post on X, describing how many international students end up trapped in debt after enrolling in private institutions with poor academic standards and limited career prospects.

"I want to do a public service announcement for people who are desperate to come to Europe. I have seen many, many desperate Indian students doing 12 hours of delivery/ restaurant / gig work, extremely underpaid and abused in Berlin and this really bothers me," he wrote.

Drawing from his experiences in Berlin, Panja said he has witnessed numerous Indian students struggling to survive while juggling long hours of delivery, restaurant and gig work. According to him, many are underpaid, exploited and left with little time to focus on their studies.

He alleged that some private universities function as "visa mills," marketing themselves as gateways to a better life in Europe while offering degrees that carry little value in the job market.

"They sell you a dream- that if you manage to somehow get to Europe, you will be financially sorted for life and there will be an abundance of job offers for you to pick and choose from, once you graduate. These universities are very scammy, have a low barrier to entry (you can more or less buy a seat), and extremely low teaching standards. Students who come here are forced to take up underpaid and often illegal gig work to survive and they are easy targets for shady companies," he added.

See the post here:

Panja warned that many students eventually discover their qualifications hold little weight, both in Germany and back home in India, leaving them burdened with debt and uncertain career prospects.

Instead, he encouraged aspiring students to target Germany's state-run universities, which are generally more affordable and academically rigorous, though often far more competitive to get into. He also urged families to avoid drastic financial decisions based on promises of overseas success.

"Please don't take out a 30 lakh loan or sell family land to fall for a scam. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is not true," he advised.

In a follow-up post, Panja clarified that Germany remains an excellent destination for students pursuing research, engineering, and other specialised fields, provided they choose their institutions carefully.

His remarks struck a chord online, with many users sharing similar concerns and personal experiences about studying and working in Europe. One user wrote, "This is the case with most countries. The problem is people in India are sold this dream that "escaping to a foreign land" is the only way you can make it in life. People choose to take debt, sell land/properties, and leave their parents/family to pursue this dream only to find the harsh realities much much later. I'm not saying jobs abroad are bad and if you play your cards right, you can definitely make a successful career. But always play your cards right and know that if something is too good to be true, it probably isn't."

Another commented, "Thank you for saying this." The situation is just as precarious for many students in Britain. It's worrisome that some are taking out loans to fund useless courses in things like e-marketing at very average institutions, with almost zero job prospects, here or even back in India. Manufacturing a frenzied desperation to get out of India is irresponsible and counterproductive."