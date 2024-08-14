'Don't Come To US': Indian Engineer Warns Students Of Visa, Green Cards Delay

"There is no future after your education is over," the user wrote.

An Indian-origin software developer living in Texas recently issued a stark warning to students considering studying in the United States. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Suren voiced his concerns and cautioned that pursuing H1B visas post-graduation can become a full-time endeavour, with the wait time for a green card stretching to an astonishing 100 years. His comments arose in response to a post by US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, who announced the upcoming Education USA Fairs taking place across India. In a video, Mr Garcetti invited students and parents to meet representatives from over 80 US universities to learn about admissions and scholarships.

Reacting to this, the X user urged potential students to reconsider their plans. "Please don't come to #USA. These are lies. Don't believe me? Talk to anyone who came here to study in the last decade." Suren wrote. He also expressed that many students' aspirations would be dashed upon completing their studies, emphasising, "There is no future after your education is over."

Take a look at the post below:

Please don't come to #USA. These are lies.

Don't believe me? Talk to anyone who came here to study in the last decade.

- Your dreams will be shattered.

- There is no future after your education is over.

- Your entire career will be chasing #H1B visas.

- Green cards for Indian… https://t.co/EJ1XRa74mJ — Suren (@TheSurenk) August 8, 2024

Further, the X user elaborated on the difficulties Indian students face in the United States. "Your entire career will be chasing H1B visas. Green cards for Indian-born individuals have a wait time of approximately 100 years," he said.

The post was shared on the micro-blogging site just a few days back. Since then, it has amassed more than 670,000 views. His remarks resonated with many social media users, who echoed his sentiments regarding the challenges of obtaining visas and green cards.

"I agree! I am based in the United States and moved from India 21 years ago. Those times were different. Now, it's India's time next 2 decades and smart people will succeed here than USA. People going to top universities in the USA for better education or for better life style(infrastructure, healthcare, lesser population and pollution, cleanliness) - I totally understand. But smart people with good education and talent have more opportunities in India over the next decade or so. GC wait in USA is miserable! Not worth it unless you just go there for the above mentioned factors. Immigration is a big pain point now more than ever especially for 'legal immigrants'" wrote one user.

"Legal immigration is a disaster and many friends of mine are waiting for more than a decade to get GC," said another. "Those indians who plan to come to the US now for higher education will keep renewing #H1B visas for the rest of their lives and will always be in edge of getting fired from the job. No green cards for indians #greencardbacklog," commented a third.

"And don't come to Canada either. You will get a citizenship. But now it's totally unaffordable and lots of people without jobs and we all know the law and order situation," added a fourth user.