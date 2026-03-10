Doctor Claims Groom's Family Rejected Her For Being 'Too Ambitious', Internet Says "Good Riddance"

A viral Reddit post has sparked a conversation online about how ambition in women is often perceived negatively in parts of Indian society. Recently, an arranged marriage proposal between two doctors reportedly fell through after the woman was labelled "too ambitious" for sharing her long-term career goals. Despite both individuals working in the demanding medical field, the 27-year-old doctor said she was rejected after discussing her professional plans.

The woman shared her experience on Reddit, explaining that the proposal had come through relatives during a recent family gathering. She said the man's family approached hers knowing that she was a doctor, so her career ambitions should not have come as a surprise. The prospective groom, a 30-year-old doctor, also works long and demanding hours.

According to the woman, their initial meeting went smoothly. The conversation felt natural, and she did not notice any obvious warning signs in the beginning. However, she later sensed a subtle change in his reaction when she spoke about her long-term career plans. She recalled that he seemed to flinch slightly as she described her professional goals and aspirations.

"The only slightly odd moment was when he asked about my long-term career plans. I spoke honestly about my ambitions and the direction I see my career going in. He seemed to flinch a bit at that, and the conversation kind of lost momentum after that point," she wrote.

The man's family later rejected the match, stating he was looking for someone "more submissive" who would focus primarily on taking care of his family. She added that the incident happened around International Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8, making the situation feel especially ironic to her.

"Right now my job has relatively sane hours, but I'll likely be transitioning to a more hectic schedule in the future. Still, it feels odd that two doctors meeting through an AM setup would hit a wall because one of them has career ambitions. Anyway, just felt like sharing the Women's Day irony," she added.

See the post here:

"Good Riddance"

The post has resonated with many users who say such attitudes are still common. Several users pointed out that while career success is often encouraged in men, women are sometimes expected to prioritise family responsibilities over professional goals. Many users criticized the groom's family, with some suggesting they wanted the "prestige" of a doctor daughter-in-law without supporting her career, while others encouraged the woman to "stay ambitious."

One user wrote, "I have come across many such men and families in the AM process. I fail to understand if they want someone to take care of the family, why do they even approach girls who are career-driven and ambitious? Or they think girls will sacrifice their ambitions to take care of family while the guy can continue to thrive in his career without having to compromise on anything"

Another commented, "The funny thing is such families also don't want ab unemployed DIL. When I received AM matches while I was working, they wanted me to not focus so much on career and make sure family comes first etc. Now that I'm on a break and possibly looking at starting a business, they want someone who's working. But also asking things like can you cook at the same time? They want everything."

"They want bragging rights for having a doctor bahu while making sure she's stripped of anything that makes her feel empowered. They just want an educated slave," a third said, while a fourth added, "Good riddance. Also, it's nothing out of the regular to see men and families like this in medicine. These men want doctor women who will cater to family and cut down on their own ambition and work to raise kids and look after house while the men continue to climb the ladder as they need the support to do that by the women. My cousin got an AM match by an ortho surgeon who wanted her to cut down her hours because she was “just” an obgyn."

The discussion has reignited debates about gender expectations, societal norms, and the challenges many Indian women face when balancing personal aspirations with traditional expectations around marriage and family life.

