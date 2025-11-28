Controversy Erupts As US Startup Offers Opportunity To 'Genetically Optimise' Future Babies

A US-based fertility startup, Nucleus Genomics, has ignited controversy by offering embryo screening to predict a baby's height and intelligence. The company recently plastered the New York subway with its “Have Your Best Baby” advertisements, inviting would-be parents to "genetically optimise" their future child, raising ethical alarm bells.

According to a report in Sky News, couples undergoing in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) need to pay Rs 8 lakh ($8,999) to sign up for the startup's service, which includes a full DNA sequence of up to 20 embryos. Apart from screening the babies for health conditions, it also screens them for physical traits such as eye and hair colour.

"Nucleus provides over 2,000 genetic analyses spanning hereditary diseases, cancers, chronic conditions, appearance, cognitive ability, mental health, and more," the company claims, adding: "Each analysis includes a detailed report, which shows your embryo's result and the science behind it."

Despite backlash from a certain section of online social media users, Nucleus' ad campaign has attracted serious interest from aspiring parents. The company has seen a staggering 1,700 per cent increase in sales since the ads began going up on November 14.

Also Read | Russian Fitness Influencer's 10,000-Calorie Junk Food Experiment Turns Deadly

Creating DNA From Scratch

In June, the world's largest medical charity, the Wellcome Trust, donated Rs 117 crore (10 million pounds) to create human DNA from scratch. The project, which involves scientists from universities including Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College, is attempting to create a fully synthetic human chromosome, making up about two per cent of human DNA, as proof of concept. The ultimate aim is to maybe one day create all of it from scratch.

"The sky is the limit. We are looking at therapies that will improve people's lives as they age, that will lead to healthier ageing with less disease as they get older," said Dr Julian Sale of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, who is part of the project.

Professor Matthew Hurles, director of the Wellcome Sanger Insititute said studying how genes and DNA regulate our bodies could help pinpoint when they go wrong and ultimately develop better treatments.