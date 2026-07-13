Chinese University Trademarks New Emblem, Internet Says It Resembles Armani Logo

A Chinese university's decision to trademark a newly designed emblem has triggered an online debate, with social media users pointing out striking similarities to the iconic Giorgio Armani eagle logo, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Zhejiang University in eastern China filed a trademark application for its updated, eagle-shaped school badge, featuring a geometric bird with stretched wings positioned above the university's name, arranged in a clean manner.

However, after the filing was published for public opposition, which is a standard part of China's trademark registration process, users on local social media platforms began comparing it with Armani's well-known eagle symbol.

The Armani logo, which has been registered worldwide since 1978, similarly depicts a minimalist eagle.

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"We found some tourist products or consumer goods, such as caps, carrying the design of our eagle," Zhang Yifeng, a consultant from Hangzhou Henghui Trademark Affairs Firm who represents Zhejiang University, told the outlet.

"This would cause consumers to think of Zhejiang University, even though the products are completely irrelevant to us."

Responding to online speculation, Zhang firmly stated that "our trademark registration is not related to the luxury brand that internet users mentioned."

The case became a matter of discussion on social media. "If successfully registered as a trademark, Zhejiang University can sue Armani. Its School of Law students will get some practice on how to deal with trademark disputes," one user said as quoted.

"I praise Zhejiang University's foresight. Otherwise, it will follow the milk tea company's path," said another as per the report.

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Cases linked to logo disputes

Intellectual property and logo disputes are common, as there are several instances where luxury fashion houses defended their marks.

In past cases handled by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), panels ruled that domain names such as and were registered in bad faith.

China has also seen criminal cases where individuals forged Armani authorisation letters to manufacture and sell counterfeit "Emporio Armani" clothing.

More recently, a Chinese court ordered the domestic tea chain Molly Tea to pay 10.3 million yuan ($1.52 million) in damages to Louis Vuitton.

The court found that the beverage brand had infringed upon Louis Vuitton's registered, iconic four-petal flower trademark.