CEO Of Wealth Management Firm Shares 3 Money-Saving Tips To Boost Savings

Rob Mallernee, CEO of wealth management software firm Eton Solutions and a private wealth management instructor at the University of North Carolina, says that the biggest financial gains don't come from chasing investment returns. They come from avoiding everyday 'spending traps' that quietly drain wealth over decades. Speaking to Business Insider, Mallernee explained that wealthy clients don't just earn more, they also keep a watch over their spending. Small, routine decisions result in thousands of dollars lost or saved over a lifetime.

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Here are his 3 tips for turning expenses into major savings

1. Rethink daily small purchases: That $4 coffee every morning might feel harmless, but Mallernee warns it adds up fast. He noted that skipping the daily habit and investing the money instead could mean tens of thousands of dollars more in your portfolio by retirement.

2. Cut status-driven spending: Buying expensive commodities to show off wealth, such as designer goods, luxury cars, or the latest gadget, often delivers short-term satisfaction but comes with a long-term cost. According to Mallernee, people with high net worth make purchase decisions based on value and purpose, not to impress others.

3. Track discretionary spending: According to him, unmonitored spending on food delivery, online shopping, or subscriptions is another wealth killer as these expenses creep up in the absence of awareness. Mallernee said his clients treat money like a business, as they budget, review and make intentional choices rather than impulse buys.

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Debate on retirement corpus

Similar to savings, a retirement fund is another discussed topic when it comes to personal finance. Recently, a Redditor asked if he could retire with $1 million in US investments - roughly Rs 11 crore. The 37-year-old non-resident Indian who spent 15 years in the US is testing the math as he plans to move back home and stop working. He also owns a home in Hyderabad outright. With a wife, two young children, and ageing parents in India, he wants to retire now and live off his savings. Click Here to read the full story.