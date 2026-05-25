Chennai Man Returns From Canada, Calls It "Depressing", Sparks Debate

An Indian origin man has sparked debate online after posting a video explaining why he left Canada. In an Instagram video, Sudharson, who is reportedly from Chennai, suggested that emotional isolation abroad outweighed the financial gains. Calling it a self-deportation, he said, "What up, guys? I self-deported myself back to India. Yes, what good is money if you don't got anyone to spend it with? So, this is my first smile after a long time because Canada is one depressing country. Who agrees?"

In the video's caption, Sudharson asks, "Who's next?"

His post gained significant traction on the platform, with some users sympathising and sharing similar struggles with isolation and lack of close community in Western countries. However, others argued that Canada offers stability and better opportunities.

Also read | Bengaluru Landlord Insults Tenant For Excess AC Use, Calls Them "Stupid" And "Idiot"

Watch the video here:

Also read | Lithuanian Woman Lists 5 Lessons Europeans Can Learn From Indians: "This May Be Controversial"

"Left Canada 2 years ago, cannot be happier, and those who say there is nothing in India, they need to earn first. India has everything for everyone. In the end, both countries require you to work hard and earn, at least work hard where you are happy," one user wrote in the comment section.

"You did the best idea, bro. Even if citizens wish they could leave Canada, you're lucky to leave freely," another user wrote.

"At least you can go out on a bike and enjoy the sun. Stay happy," a third user noted.

Sudharson's post taps into a growing discussion among young Indians overseas. For years, migration to countries like Canada, the US, and the UK was framed as the ultimate success story. However, lately, more and more people are speaking openly about the issues.