Bengaluru Landlord Insults Tenant For Excess AC Use, Calls Them "Stupid" And "Idiot"

A Bengaluru tenant has called out the landlord after allegedly being insulted for using the air conditioner "too much" in a small and poorly ventilated flat, despite paying Rs 35,000 a month with utilities included. Details were shared in a Reddit post, with the tenant writing that the studio apartment is in Koramangala and has no balcony, with minimal airflow, and they had no other option but to "use AC as long as I stay in that flat". The tenant said they agreed to the high rent when they first moved to the city, assuming the furnished unit with an AC would be comfortable since electricity and water were covered in the rent.

"I've been paying 35k for a studio apartment in Koramangala. It is very small, without a balcony and with hardly any ventilation. I agreed to it because I had just moved to Bangalore and didn't know much about the city," the Redditor wrote. "The flat is fully furnished and comes with an AC, and everything was included in the rent, electricity and water bill too."

"But turns out, I'm misusing the fact that electricity is free for me and using AC too much. Not just that, I got called 'stupid' and an 'idiot' for behaving like this. Of course, with zero ventilation, I didn't really have any other option but to use AC as long as I stay in that flat."

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See the post here:

The user further noted that they wish they could tell the landlord that the electricity is not free. "I'm in fact paying WAY too much for a flat like that," they said.

"But regardless, I need help from you guys. I'm vacating the flat by the end of this month and need to find another one ASAP." the Redditor wrote.

"I don't want to pay brokerage and am looking for something in Koramangala or close to Koramangala. I'd appreciate a premium 1BHK with non-interfering owners."

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Social media reaction

The post, which gained significant traction on the platform, struck a chord with other renters, especially those in Bengaluru. In the comment section, many described similar frustrations with strict landlords, unclear agreements and poor living conditions at premium prices. "The landlords are such a huge part of bad experiences in a new city," one user wrote in the comment section.

"How did you find offline? Not all owners out board on the gate for to let. And security guys are also now mixed up with brokers of area and don't pprovide info or sometimes really don't know if there is an opening or not," another said.

"I would say going out and manually checking for to-let boards is going to workout much better than relying on online options like Facebook, nobroker etc," a third added, further suggesting that "ask all your doubts and get them in writing or agreement".