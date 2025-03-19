5 Genius Hacks To Save Money For Your Next Trip

Let's be real — saving money for a holiday can feel impossible when life keeps throwing unexpected expenses your way. But what if I told you that a few clever tweaks to your spending habits could have you sipping cocktails on a beach (or hiking through a national park) sooner than you think? The trick isn't about extreme penny-pinching or giving up your daily coffee. It's about making small, smart changes that add up fast. Here are five smart money-saving secrets that'll help you build that holiday fund — without feeling like you're living on instant noodles.

Here Are 5 Smart Secrets To Saving Money For Travel:

1. The 'Invisible Savings' Trick

You know how money magically disappears from your account when you set up a subscription? Flip that concept in your favour by automating your savings. Set up a standing order that moves a small amount of money into a separate holiday fund the moment you get paid. Even a small amount a week can add up before you know it. Apps like Plum and Monzo even round up your everyday purchases and stash the extra pennies away for you. It's painless, and you won't even notice the difference — until you check your account and realise you've saved enough for flights.

2. Think 'Do I Really Need This?'

Impulse buying is the enemy of your dream holiday. Before you splurge on that trendy jacket or another scented candle, give yourself 30 days. If you still really want it after a month, go for it. Chances are, you'll forget about most of these purchases, leaving you with extra cash to put towards your trip instead. To make it even easier, create a 'holiday fund wishlist' in your notes app and every time you almost buy something unnecessary, transfer that amount to your savings. Watching that number grow is weirdly satisfying.

3. Turn 'No-Spend Days' Into A Game

Cutting back doesn't have to feel like punishment. Challenge yourself to have two or three 'no-spend days' a week-days where you don't spend anything beyond essentials like rent, bills, or groceries. To make it fun, set a reward system. If you stick to your no-spend challenge for a month, treat yourself to something small (within reason — maybe a coffee voucher, not a little shopping spree). The money you would have spent on unnecessary purchases? Straight into your holiday pot.

Photo: iStock

4. Stick To Cash-Only Payments

Ever notice how easy it is to overspend when you're tapping your card all over town? Try this: Withdraw a set amount of cash on a Friday and commit to only using that for the weekend. Physically handing over money makes you way more conscious of your spending. Once that cash is gone, it's gone — forcing you to be mindful about what's actually worth buying. Whatever is left over on Sunday night? Straight into your savings.

5. Side Hustle, But Make It Easy

No, you don't need to start a full-blown business. But if you have a few spare hours a week, why not put them to good use? Sell clothes you never wear on Vinted, rent out your parking space if you have one, or do a couple of online surveys for extra cash in your area. Even something as simple as switching to a cashback credit card or using apps like TopCashback can help you save money on things you were going to buy anyway. The best part? These little income boosters don't feel like 'work' — but they can help cover a night at a hotel or a fancy dinner while you're on holiday.