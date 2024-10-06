Canadian Woman Alleges Discriminatory Practices At Tim Hortons: 'Only Hiring Indians'

Tim Hortons has yet to comment on the allegations.

A Canadian woman's viral post on X has ignited a heated debate, alleging she was fired from Tim Hortons for speaking out against discriminatory hiring practices. She claimd the company favoured Indian immigrants, sparking concerns over diversity and inclusion. According to the X post shared by Klaus Arminius with over 4.5 million views, the woman claimed Indian managers exclusively hired fellow Indian immigrants, creating an unfair work environment. When she confronted the management, her concerns were met with dismissal.

This incident comes amidst Canada's immigration surge and the Trudeau government's introduction of new restrictions.

Here is the post:

Canada: A Canadian woman was fired from @TimHortons after calling out the management for hiring only Indians



This woman noticed Indian managers of Tim Hortons were hiring only other Indian immigrants; when she confronted the discriminatory hiring, she was fired. pic.twitter.com/Gii2QTRpkt — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) October 4, 2024

The post has garnered significant attention, with many weighing in on the issue with varied opinions. While many discussed the implications of favouritism in hiring, some said that qualified immigrants also deserve a fair chance. Tim Hortons has yet to comment on the allegations.

One user said, ''You can't blame immigrants for getting jobs. If they're qualified, they deserve a chance just like anyone else." Another commented, ''She should make a complaint, there are laws against 1 hiring only from 1 ethnicity and 2 retaliation against employees She'll probably win big if she sues them.''

A third said, ''This seems like common practice now. My 2 younger cousins in high school work in a Walmart, and when the Indian manager took over for hiring, they said the store has become mostly Indian now. When before it was a mix of people.'' A fourth added, ''It's a shame that speaking up led to her losing her job. Everyone deserves a voice.''

A fifth said, ''Canada is a nation built on immigration, but we need to ensure fairness for everyone involved, whether new to the country or not.''

A few months back, a video went viral showing dozens of foreign students in Canada, mostly Indians, queuing up to seek jobs at Tim Hortons.